NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NPCE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $447.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.18. NeuroPace has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $64,372.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,597,014 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,603.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $64,372.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,597,014 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,603.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $89,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,869 shares of company stock worth $224,305. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 19.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

