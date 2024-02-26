Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.23.

NVRO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Nevro has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $39.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

