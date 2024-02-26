New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 48,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,401,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,288,000 after buying an additional 427,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NFE opened at $31.83 on Monday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

