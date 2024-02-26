Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NEM opened at $31.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. Newmont has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.