Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Argus downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $30.63. Newmont shares last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 2,972,579 shares changing hands.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

