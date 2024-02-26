NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) versus Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Critical Analysis

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lument Finance Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance -1.38% 9.79% 0.49% Lument Finance Trust 16.68% 8.16% 1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

68.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 53.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Lument Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $82.72 million 2.86 $6.75 million ($0.25) -54.96 Lument Finance Trust $53.02 million 2.31 $9.86 million $0.24 9.75

Lument Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 0 1 3.00 Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.37%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Lument Finance Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

