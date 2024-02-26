Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE NXR.UN traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$11.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$539.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts recently commented on NXR.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

