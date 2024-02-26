NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,896,000 after buying an additional 146,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NKE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,408. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.