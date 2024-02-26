NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33. 158,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,530,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The stock has a market cap of $785.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.06.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $44,232.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,306 shares of company stock valued at $307,746. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 226,211 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,183 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 820,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

