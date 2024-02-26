NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 2.9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 158,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,530,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 32.57 and a quick ratio of 32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.06.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at NovaGold Resources

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $45,648.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $40,984.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,037.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,306 shares of company stock worth $307,746. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after buying an additional 226,211 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 1,315,183 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,093 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after acquiring an additional 820,315 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

