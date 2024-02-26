Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $103.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

