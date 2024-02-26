NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. NU traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 14931804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 10.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

