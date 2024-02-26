NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. NU traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 14931804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU
NU Stock Up 4.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
