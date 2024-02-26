Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.35

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.35 and last traded at $191.29, with a volume of 220593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

