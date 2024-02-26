Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 11,198 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 431,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 372,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy's quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

