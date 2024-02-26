Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 3,654 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

