Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 4,887 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 59.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 60.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 417,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 296,990 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

