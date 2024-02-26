Numerai GP LLC Buys Shares of 8,266 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,406.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,526 shares of company stock worth $15,163,618 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International stock opened at $105.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $108.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WFRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

