Numerai GP LLC Increases Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Numerai GP LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.25% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,087,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 1,329,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,482,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $23.86 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $115,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $115,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $348,921.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,351 shares of company stock worth $2,021,598. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

