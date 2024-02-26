Numerai GP LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 42.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRK opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

