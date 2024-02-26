Numerai GP LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after buying an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 75.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $20,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 92.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $939,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,302,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $252,374.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $939,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,863 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,840 shares of company stock worth $12,860,645. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

