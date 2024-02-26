Numerai GP LLC Invests $975,000 in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.30% of Hawaiian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA opened at $13.98 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $724.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.97 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 171.49% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

