Numerai GP LLC Lowers Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Numerai GP LLC decreased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TrueBlue by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TBI opened at $11.25 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $492.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.