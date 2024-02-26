Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

