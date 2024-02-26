Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 30,709 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 572,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 107,782 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,696 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Paramount Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

