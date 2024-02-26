Numerai GP LLC Sells 200,262 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200,262 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $3,675,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

TDOC stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,660 shares of company stock worth $1,177,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

