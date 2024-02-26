Numerai GP LLC Sells 27,465 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Numerai GP LLC lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,465 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.