Numerai GP LLC Sells 439,652 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Numerai GP LLC cut its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,039 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 439,652 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.08% of IAMGOLD worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,749,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 7,906,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,262 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

