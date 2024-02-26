Numerai GP LLC Takes $405,000 Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGAU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

