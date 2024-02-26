Numerai GP LLC Trims Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Numerai GP LLC lessened its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,112 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,427,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,349,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,900 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $18.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oscar Health

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.