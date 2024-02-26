Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NCDL stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.