Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 50,990 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,141. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

