Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Down 2.4%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 31,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 385,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nuvei during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nuvei by 778.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuvei by 981.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuvei by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

