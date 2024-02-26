NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $800.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.