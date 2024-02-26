NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day moving average is $505.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,980,000. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 33,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,518,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

