NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $911.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $691.00 to $911.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average of $505.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

