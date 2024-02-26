NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at TD Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average of $505.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,296,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.