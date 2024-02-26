NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $740.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,980,000. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 33,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $10,518,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

