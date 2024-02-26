NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $620.00 at DA Davidson

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $410.00 to $620.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average of $505.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

