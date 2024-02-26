NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $850.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $850.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $597.38 and a 200 day moving average of $505.29. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

