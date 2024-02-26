O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.86.

Salesforce stock opened at $296.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $161.53 and a one year high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.11 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average is $237.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,378,322 shares of company stock valued at $370,661,179. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

