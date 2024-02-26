O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,736 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Masco worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $4,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

