O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,608,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,754,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 389,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,829,000 after buying an additional 113,207 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,956,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after buying an additional 441,055 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a market cap of $675.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

