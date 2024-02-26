O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $2,160,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $315.36 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $318.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

