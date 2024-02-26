O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,208 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,591,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

