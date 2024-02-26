O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $145.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $161.15. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.51.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

