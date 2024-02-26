O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,976 shares of company stock worth $28,674,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $251.00 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $252.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.