O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,112,859 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,112,859 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $20,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 849,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

