O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

