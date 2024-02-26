Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Ocugen Trading Down 20.3 %

Ocugen stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $203.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

