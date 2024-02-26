Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.39. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 13,198.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 225,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth $158,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 179.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

